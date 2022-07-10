New Delhi: West Indies will lock horns against Bangladesh for the 1st ODI of the match series on 10 July, Sunday in Guyana. The hosts totally dominated the visitors in T20Is and tests now will be eyeing a similar run in the ODIs.Also Read - WI vs BAN: West Indies Bowlers on Top Against Bangladesh in Opening Test

Date & Time – Sunday, July 10 at 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue – Providence Stadium, Guyana

Here are the details of when and where to watch the WI vs BAN 1st ODI in India

When Is WI vs BAN 1st ODI Match?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will kickstart at 7 PM IST.

Where To Watch WI vs BAN, 1st ODI Live Streaming In India?

The West Indies vs Bangladesh will be streamed live on Fancode app and Webiste.

Squads:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales. Reserve: Romario Shepherd

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Anamul Haque Bijoy.