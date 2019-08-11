India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Preview

After witnessing the first match being washed out, both the teams would hope for an uninterrupted 2nd ODI of the three-match series. Virat Kohli’s men would be high on confidence after clean-sweeping the T20I series with ease and should be favourite to win today’s game at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. However, more than a series victory, which looks a mere regulation, the Indian team management would want to have their middle-order woes solved after the tour.

The West Indies, on the other hand, after suffering failure in their favourite format should be desperate to stage a turnaround. Filled with power-hitting batsmen throughout the line-up, the team can pose a big threat if the bowlers can restrict the visitors to a commendable total. Also, having Chris Gayle in the mix can be a big positive for the hosts.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match Details

TOSS: The toss between India and West Indies will take place at 6:30 PM!

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Hourly Weather Forecast

Though a slight chance of rain has been predicted, that should not be a great concern as it is unlikely to affect the match. The match starts at 9:30 AM local time and between 9-10 AM AccuWeather has predicted a 14% chance of rain. That accounts for very little rain or no rain at all. However, in the following hours, the chance of rain only decreases and a full-length match can be anticipated. The temperature of the day is expected to hover around 29-33 degree Celcius.

India vs West 2nd ODI Pitch Report

The last one-day international in this venue was played way back in 2017 and had featured the same two teams. The pitch here has always behaved in a neutral manner and anything between 200 and 230 is considered the par score here. However, it tends to assist the teams batting first as in 67 ODIs teams batting have emerged victorious on 33 occasions while chasing teams have won 29 times.

West Indies vs India 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, John Campbell.