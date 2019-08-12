Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 42nd ODI ton in the second game India’s three-match ODI series against West Indies. Kohli broke many records on his way to thre triple-figure mark which helped India register a victory at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago by 59 runs (DLS method).

His innings of 120 has now become the highest ODI innings by a captain in West Indies, surpassing Brian Lara’s score of 116. Lara had achieved the feat in 2003 against Sri Lanka at the Bridgetown stadium in Barbados. Mahela Jayawardane holds the third position with an unbeaten score of 115. Former Sri Lankan captain had played the innings in 2005 against New Zealand at Jamaica’s Sabina Park.

On Sunday, Kohli played his knock of 125 balls on a tricky wicket which posed some serious questions to the batsmen. His innings was graced by 14 fours and one maximum and it helped India post a commendable total of 279. Partnering Shreyas Iyer, the Indian captain staged a partnership of 125 runs.

With this innings he also surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-scorer in one day internationals for India. With 11,406 runs, he stands only behind Sachin Tendulkar who accounts for a whopping figure of 18,426. Ganguly congratulated the man who displaced him and described Kohli’s innings as a “masterclass in one day cricket”. Former Indian skipper tweeted from his official account by saying, “Virat Kohli another master class in one day cricket…what a player.”

Virat kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI .. what a player — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 11, 2019

During his 120-run knock, Kohli also became the first batsman in the history of cricket to register 2,000 ODI runs against West Indies. The previous best was by former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad who had scored 1,903 runs against the Windies.

In the post-match press conference, Kohli sounded relieved to have finally recovered his century drought. “It feels good to get a hundred when the team wanted me to get one. Shikhar and Rohit didn’t get a big one. One of the top three has always got the big one,” said the Delhi lad after scoring his first international century in over 5 months.