West Indies vs Ireland LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier

West Indies’ didn’t have an ideal start to their run in T20 World Cup, losing by 42 runs to Scotland, leading to their head coach Phil Simmons lashing out at the unprofessionalism with the bat. With everything on line against Zimbabwe on Wednesday, West Indies rode on brilliance from him and Alzarri Joseph to get a 31-run win at the Bellerive Oval.Also Read - WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's West Indies vs Ireland T20 WC at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 9:30 AM IST October 21 Fri

West Indies vs Ireland Live Streaming Details:

For the viewers in India, this game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Picks India, Pakistan, Australia and England as Semi-Finalists of T20 World Cup 2022

West Indies vs Ireland Probable Playing XIs:

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy Also Read - T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar Feels Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik Can Be Accommodated in Playing XI Ahead of Pakistan Clash

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny

West Indies vs Ireland Full Squads:

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand