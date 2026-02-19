Home

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match No 37 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WI vs ITA LIVE on TV in India and online

The Match No. 37 of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between West Indies and Italy on Thursday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Find out when, where and how to watch the match.

West Indies vs Italy live streaming details

Italy vs West Indies Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: The first match on February 19 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between West Indies and Italy at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

It is the last match for both teams in the league stage. West Indies have won all their games so far and also qualified for the Super 8.

West Indies vs Italy Match Schedule

Let’s discuss the schedule for West Indies vs Italy. This match will be played on Wednesday, February 19, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The game will start at 11:00 AM IST.

How to Watch Live Broadcast of West Indies vs Italy Match?

The match between West Indies and Italy will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Live Streaming of West Indies vs Italy Match?

Talking about the live streaming of the game, the West Indies vs Italy match will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar.

What is the Toss Time for West Indies vs Italy Match?

The most important moment of the match — the toss for the West Indies vs Italy game will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

South Africa Probable XI

Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (capt), Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Marcus Campopiano, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

Italy Probable XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope (capt, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell/Quentin Sampson, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

