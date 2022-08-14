WI vs NZ Live Streaming: After winning the first two games against West Indies in the T20I series, Williamson-led New Zealand will look to whitewash the series on the hosts in Sabina Park in Kingston. West Indies will lock horns against New Zealand for the final 3rd T20I on Monday at Sabina Park. West Indies will look to win the final match of the series to avoid a whitewash against the visitors.Also Read - WI vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs New Zealand, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sabina Park 12:00 AM IST August 15, Monday

Here are the details on when and where to watch the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in India.

When will the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match Kickstart?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will begin at 12:00 AM IST on Monday, August 15. The toss will take place at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match being played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will take place at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

How to watch West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live in India?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. and for the live scores stay tuned to this copy.

Squads:

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Devon Thomas, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.