ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: WI vs Oman Dream 11 Prediction; Match Preview and More

West Indies and Oman have not been able to make their way to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Both teams will look to end their campaign in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers on a positive note.

West Indies and Oman will square off against each other at the Harare Sports Club.

West Indies and Oman will face off in the ICC World Cup Qualifier match on July 5 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Both teams have had a forgettable run in the tournament and will be aiming to bounce back with a win. While West Indies and Oman are out of the running for the ICC ODI World Cup, the sides will be hoping to salvage their remaining games and end their campaign on a good note. Fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this crucial encounter.

Before this, West Indies got defeated in their last match against Scotland. With this defeat, the Caribbean team also lost the chance to qualify for the World Cup. West Indies batted first in this game and were dismissed for a paltry score of 181 runs. In reply, Scotland reached the target with 7 wickets to spare.

On the other side, Oman has not won a match so far in the Super Six World Cup Qualifiers. The Zeeshan Maqsood-led side have lost their four matches at the Super Six stage. Oman’s last fixture was against the Netherlands, which they lost by 74 runs (DLS method).

West Indies vs Oman Match: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Kyle Mayers

Vice-captain: Shai Hope

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Kashyap Prajapati

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Ayaan Khan

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Fayyaz Butt

West Indies vs Oman: Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt

West Indies vs Oman: Full Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Kevin Sinclair, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul.

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav.

