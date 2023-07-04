Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: WI vs Oman Dream 11 Prediction; Match Preview and More
West Indies and Oman have not been able to make their way to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Both teams will look to end their campaign in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers on a positive note.
West Indies and Oman will face off in the ICC World Cup Qualifier match on July 5 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Both teams have had a forgettable run in the tournament and will be aiming to bounce back with a win. While West Indies and Oman are out of the running for the ICC ODI World Cup, the sides will be hoping to salvage their remaining games and end their campaign on a good note. Fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this crucial encounter.
Before this, West Indies got defeated in their last match against Scotland. With this defeat, the Caribbean team also lost the chance to qualify for the World Cup. West Indies batted first in this game and were dismissed for a paltry score of 181 runs. In reply, Scotland reached the target with 7 wickets to spare.
On the other side, Oman has not won a match so far in the Super Six World Cup Qualifiers. The Zeeshan Maqsood-led side have lost their four matches at the Super Six stage. Oman’s last fixture was against the Netherlands, which they lost by 74 runs (DLS method).
West Indies vs Oman Match: Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Kyle Mayers
Vice-captain: Shai Hope
Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Kashyap Prajapati
All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Ayaan Khan
Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Fayyaz Butt
West Indies vs Oman: Probable Playing XI
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt
West Indies vs Oman: Full Squads
West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Kevin Sinclair, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul.
Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav.
