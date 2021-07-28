West Indies vs Pakistan Live Streaming Cricket 1st T20I

High on confidence after beating Australia at home, world champions of T20 cricket – West Indies will square off against Pakistan in the first T20I of the four-match series, beginning on July 28, Wednesday. The West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I will be played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. The WI vs PAK 1st T20I will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Hosts Windies continue their T20 World Cup preparations as they host Pakistan in a four-match T20I series. Although they come into this series on the back of a successful T20I series against Australia, Pakistan pose a different threat with Babar Azam looking to lead his side to a winning start on the tour in the first encounter. On the other hand, Pakistan lost a hard-fought T20I series against England 1-2 while coming onto this Caribbean tour. Here are the details of West Indies vs Pakistan – when and where to watch WI vs PAK live streaming Cricket match online and on TV in India.Also Read - WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's West Indies vs Pakistan Match Kensington Oval, Barbados, 07:30 PM IST July 28, Wednesday

WI vs PAK Live Streaming 1st T20I West Indies vs Pakistan Also Read - WI vs AUS Match Updates 2nd ODI: Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder Guide West Indies to 4-Wicket Win Over Australia

What time will the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I will start?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I will take place on Wednesday – July 28. The match will kickoff at 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Match Highlights IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Avishka Fernando-Bhanuka Rajapaksa Take Sri Lanka to 3-Wicket Win, India Clinch Series by 2-1

Where will the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I take place?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I will take place at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Which channel will telecast the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I in India?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I will not be broadcasted live in India.

How to watch the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I online in India?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be streamed on the FanCode app and JIOTV in India.

WI vs PAK Probable Playing 11s

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

WI vs PAK SQUADS

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Hayden Walsh, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Andre Fletcher, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz.