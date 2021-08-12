West Indies vs Pakistan

After a poor show by West Indies and Pakistan in the first cycle of the World Test Championship, the two sides would look to get the second cycle off to a winning start. While Pakistan would rely heavily on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, West Indies would look for a spirited show under the leadership of Kraigg Brathwaite.Also Read - 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Receive Praise From Former England Star David Lloyd Ahead of Lord's Test

Whichever team wins, they would take the number one spot in the standings. Also Read - When Sachin Tendulkar's Brother Gave Him a Unique Challenge Ahead of The 2004 Sydney Test!

WI vs PAK Live Streaming 1st Test West Indies vs Pakistan Also Read - Virat Kohli's Record at Lord's a Cause of Concern Ahead of 2nd Test?

What time will the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test will start?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test will take place on Thursday – August 12. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st test take place?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st test will take place at the Sabina Park in Kingston.

Which channel will telecast the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test in India?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test will not be broadcasted live in India.

How to watch the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test online in India?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test will be streamed on the Fancode app and JIOTV in India.

Probable Playing XI

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Nkrumah Bonner, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph

Pakistan

Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah/Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi