Babar Azam-led side would like to bounce back and level the series against West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica. The second Test starts on August 20.

"The boys put their best effort and we're confident of bouncing back in the next game which is a crucial game for us. Hopefully, we can perform well and level the series." – Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

WI vs PAK Live Streaming 2nd Test West Indies vs Pakistan

What time will the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test will start?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test will take place on Thursday – August 1220. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test take place?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd test will take place at the Sabina Park in Kingston.

Which channel will telecast the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test in India?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test will not be broadcasted live in India.

How to watch the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test online in India?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be streamed on the Fancode app and JIOTV in India.

Probable Playing XI

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Nkrumah Bonner, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph

Pakistan

Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah/Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi

WI vs PAK SQUADS

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Jahmar Hamilton, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Joshua Da Silva

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Abdullah Shafique, Nauman Ali, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sajid Khan