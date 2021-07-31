West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming 2nd T20I

WI vs PAK Live Streaming 2nd T20I: West Indies will take on Pakistan in the second game of the 4-match T20I series on Saturday. The rain came to play spoilsport in the 1st T20I. Now, it’s effectively a 3-match T20I series. With plenty of firepower in their line-up, West Indies managed to score only 85 runs in the 1st T20I, in their allotted quota of 9 overs. The Pakistani bowlers gave a hard time for the West Indies batters in the 1st T20I. Hasan Ali was particularly impressive, as he chipped in with two wickets. Here are the details of West Indies vs Pakistan – when and where to watch WI vs PAK Live Cricket Streaming match online and on TV in India.Also Read - WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain- West Indies vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana 8:30 PM IST July 31 Saturday

WI vs PAK Live Streaming 2nd T20I West Indies vs Pakistan Also Read - West Indies vs Pakistan Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch WI vs PAK - All You Need to Know About 1st T20I

What time will the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will start?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will take place on Wednesday – July 31. The match will kickoff at 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's West Indies vs Pakistan Match Kensington Oval, Barbados, 07:30 PM IST July 28, Wednesday

Where will the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I take place?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will take place at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Which channel will telecast the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I in India?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will not be broadcasted live in India.

How to watch the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I online in India?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be streamed on the Fancode app and JIOTV in India.

WI vs PAK Probable Playing 11s

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Wasim.

WI vs PAK SQUADS

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Hayden Walsh, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Andre Fletcher, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz.