West Indies and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the third T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday. Both teams are going through a rejuvenating period, Windies have brought back their star players like Andre Russell, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis while South Africa will look to find a series win under Temba Bavuma’s leaderships. He has impressed many with his captaincy skills during the 2nd T20I where South Africa registered a sensational win. Here are the details of when and where to watch West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Cricket 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch ENG vs SL Match Online And on TV

When is West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played on June 29, Tuesday Also Read - As It Happened, West Indies vs South Africa Match Score And Updates 2nd T20I: Proteas Survive Tense Final Over, Level Series

What are the timings of West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I West Indies vs South Africa will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I being played?

The West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

Which TV channel will broadcast West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I live streaming will be available on Fancode in India.

What are the Playing XIs for West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

West Indies probable playing XI against South Africa: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair

South Africa probable playing XI against West Indies: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi