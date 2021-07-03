New Delhi: The excitement of T20 cricket continues as West Indies will lock horns against South Africa in the final T20I of the five-match series. The two teams have played quality cricket in the first four matches with the series currently ties at 2-2. The final clash will be very crucial for both teams to boost up their morale for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. West Indies are well equipped with all of their star players like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo. On the other hand, South Africa are going through a rejuvenating period under new captain Temba Bavuma. The Proteas have a very lethal bowling attack with quality pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. They also has a quality T20 spin specialist in Tabrez Shamsi. Here are the details of when and where to watch West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - India Women vs England Women Live Streaming Cricket 3rd ODI: Preview, Probable Playing 11s, Prediction - Where to Watch IND-W vs ENG-W Live Stream Match Online, TV Telecast SONY TEN 1

When is West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be played on Saturday, July 3.

What are the timings of West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match being played?

The West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be played at Grenada National Cricket Stadium’.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match?

The West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match will live stream on FanCode App in India.

What are the Squads for the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match?

West Indies Squad: Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Kevin Sinclair

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan