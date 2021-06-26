West Indies vs South Africa Live Streaming Cricket 1st T20I

After a two-match Test series, West Indies and South Africa will face each other in the five-match T20I series. It will be ideal preparation for both these teams to gear up for the T20 World Cup, reportedly scheduled to be held in UAE from October 17 to November 14. South Africa was able to dominate the Test series but West Indies will look to bring their best in their favourite format.

Get all the details such as Live cricket TV, 1st T20I Live, West Indies vs South Africa live score, live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch WI vs SA live match, LIVE Streaming Online, live cricket online, live cricket tv, how to watch live cricket match on FanCode, live tv cricket match, cricket live, live streaming cricket match today, live 1st T20I today match, cricket match today live West Indies vs South Africa live score here.

Live Streaming Cricket West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I

When is West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20 match will be played on 26th June. Also Read - South Africa recall Morne Morkel for Champions Trophy

What are the timings for West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match being played?

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

Which TV Channel will broadcast West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I?

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match will live stream on Fan Code App.

What are the Probable Playing XIs for West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

WI Possible XI: Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy

SA Possible XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

WI vs SA Squads:

West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo , Lizaad Williams, Aiden Markram, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Reeza Hendricks, Beuran Hendricks