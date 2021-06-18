Live Streaming Cricket WI vs SA 2nd Test match

West Indies and South Africa will lock horns against each other in the second Test match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. South Africa had thrashed the hosts by a gargantuan margin of an innings and 63 runs in the first Test match and they will look to continue the same momentum. On the other hand, West Indies will look to make some sort of comeback. The hosts have added Shannon Gabriel and Daren Bravo to the second Test squad and they will look to grab their chances.

Live Streaming Cricket West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test

When is West Indies vs South Africa 2nd match?

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played on 18th June.

What are the timings for West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test match will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

Where is West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test match being played?

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia.

Which TV Channel will broadcast West Indies vs South Africa 2nd

match?

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test?

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test match will live stream on Fan Code App.

What are the Probable Playing XIs for West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

WI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

SA: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

WI vs SA Squads: