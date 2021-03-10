Live Match Streaming Cricket West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

The three-match T20I series between West Indies and Sri Lanka turned out to be a close affair. The series kicked off with a bang as SL spinner Akila Dananjaya taking a hat-trick before conceding six sixes in an over to WI captain Kieron Pollard. The hosts took 1-0 lead with a four-wicket win before the tourists drew level with a big 43-run win in the second T20I. However, Pollard's men clinched the series winning the third and final match by three wickets. They will aim to continue the winning momentum in the three-match ODI series as well which gets underway from today. All the three matches will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

The ODI series between West Indies and Sri Lanka is all set to get underway from Wednesday. You can watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 1st ODI, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Match Streaming Online, and, West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming on FanCode. Find FanCode Live, FanCode Live details, Live Match Streaming details below.

When is West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be played on Wednesday, March 10.

What are the timings of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will Start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match being played?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will live stream on FanCode App in India.

What are the squads for the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ashen Bandara