Former world No. 1 Andy Murray entered the second round of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday after beating Frances Tiafoe in what was his first professional outing following a nine-month layoff.

Murray won 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-1 and will next face Germany's Alexander Zverev.

The 33-year-old Brit had hurt his pelvic at the Davis Cup last November.

“I thought I moved well today,” Murray was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. “That was probably the thing I was most happy with and probably the thing I was most apprehensive about going into the match. My tennis could have been better. I did some things well at the end, but I could definitely improve in terms of my game.”

Talking about his next challenge, Murray said it will be a good test against Zverev whom he beat at the Australian Open 2016 in what has been their only on-court meeting so far.

“[Zverev has] obviously been up at the top of the game for a number of years now,” Murray said. “It will be a good test for me, for sure… He moves well for a big guy, solid off the ground. [He] has struggled at times with his serve. When he’s serving well, he’s obviously one of the top players in the world.”

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams suffered a first-round defeat at the hands of 20-year-old Dayana Yastremska.

Battling an ankle injury, Yastremska came back from a set down to win 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

“I really wanted to withdraw because of the pain,” Yastremska said. “But I played against Venus Williams, so I really wanted to finish that match, even with the pain. It wasn’t matter for me I’m going to win or I’m going to lose, but I have to give it everything I have, even with the pain.”

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime also won their respective first-round encounters to progress ahead. Shapovalov beat former US Open champion Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3 while Auger-Aliassime swept aside Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-1.