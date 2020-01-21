Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Western Australia Women vs South Australia Women Women’s National Cricket League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s WNCL Match 17 WF-W vs SAU-W in Sydney: In the match number 17 of Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2019-20, Western Australia Women will take on South Australia Women at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Tuesday. Still eyeing their first win of the tournament, there is no dearth of star players in the South Australia Women’s squad. They have lost all the four matches played thus far despite playing at home.

They will now face Western Australia Women in their first away match in hope of their maiden win. Meanwhile, Western Australia Women are second on the points table with three wins and will be hoping to make it four. However, the absence of Sophie Devine could be felt by them in this round.

WNCL 2019-20 Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Western Australia Women and South Australia Women will take place at 7 AM (IST).

Time: 7.30 AM IST.

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tegan McPharlin

Batters – Bridget Patterson (VC), Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo

All-Rounders – Tahlia McGrath, Nicole Bolton (C), Heather Graham

Bowlers – Megan Schutt, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Amanda-Jade Wellington

WF-W vs SAU-W Probable Playing XIs

Western Australia Women: Nicole Bolton, Chloe Piparo (C), Heather Graham, Ashley Day, Mathilda Carmichael, Megan Banting (WK), Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Ash King.

South Australia Women: Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Suzie Bates/Eliza Doddridge, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Emma de Broughe, Alex Price, Sam Betts, Megan Schutt (C), Ellie Falconer.

WF-W vs SAU-W SQUADS

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (C), Amy Edgar, Heather Graham, Mathilda Carmichael, Kath Hempenstall, Megan Banting, Sheldon Cooper, Ash King, Nicole Bolton, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Ash Day, and Piepa Cleary.

South Australia Women: Megan Schutt (C), Darcie Brown, Alex Price, Ellie Falconer, Suzie Bates, Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Eliza Doddridge, Sam Betts, and Tahlia McGrath.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Western Australia Women Dream11 Team/ South Australia Women Dream11 Team/ WF-W Dream11 Team/ SAU-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.