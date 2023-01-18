Home

WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh BREAKS Silence on Harassment Charges, Says I Will Hang Myself If Proven Guilty

Olympian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused Sharan for sexually harassing women wrestlers and also added that she has received death threats for standing against the President.

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India has been taken by storm on Wednesday, when wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia staged a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to be sacked from his position.

“When I came to know that wrestlers protesting, I didn’t know what the allegations were all about,” Sharan told reporters.

“This is a conspiracy against me, and a big industrialist has a hand in it. When Vinesh Phogat had lost, it was me who motivated her,” the WFI President said.

“I will talk to the players. I am ready to face any kind of investigation. Sexual harassment never happened. If even one athlete comes forward and proves this, I will hang myself,” he added.

The 66-year-old has also made it clear that he would not step down as WFI President.

“All these allegations, I hope she (Vinesh) writes them down and sends them to me. I will reply to them. The rest can be investigated by the CBI or the police. This is a very big allegation,” Sharan added.