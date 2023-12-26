After Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards In Protest Against WFI

Home

Vinesh Phogat's decision comes despite the Wrestling Federation of India is suspended by Union Sports Ministry for breaching Sports Code.

Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: After Bajrang Punia, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has decided to return her Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards in protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The Commonwealth Games medallist announced her decision in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. Earlier, Punia returned his Padma Shri to PM Modi in protest against the same.

“I am returning my Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award,” Vinesh announced through a letter that she posted in her X (formerly Twitter) account. The wrestlers had demanded that no close associate of former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should enter the WFI administration.

मैं अपना मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न और अर्जुन अवार्ड वापस कर रही हूँ। इस हालत में पहुँचाने के लिए ताकतवर का बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KlhJzDPu9D — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) December 26, 2023

The Indian wrestlers have been protesting against the former WFI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is being accused of sexually harassing the female wrestlers. Post that, Brij Bhushan resigned from his post before his loyalist Sanjay Singh was elected as the new WFI chief on December 21.

However, the move didn’t go well with the wrestlers. 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist quit the sport before Punia, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, returned his honour. Earlier, on Sunday, the Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly-elected WFI body city breach in Sports Code.

In suspending the fresh panel, the government cited its “hasty announcement” of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals “without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers” for preparations.

Phogat’s decision was supported by Vijender Sigh, who won a bronze medal at 2008 Beijing Olympics for India. “I will openly oppose your oppression You are the throne of time, not the “God” of my country,” he quote-tweeted Phogat’s post.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.