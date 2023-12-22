Bajrang Punia Decides To Return Prestigious Padma Shri To PM Modi In Protest Over WFI Election

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: December 22, 2023 5:23 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Bajrang Punia was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2019.

New Delhi: Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia decides to return Padma Shri in protest over Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist’s election as Wresting Federation of India (WFI) president.

