Urging authorities to fixing-accused cricketers behind bars for bringing the game and their country to disrepute, former Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja on Monday reacted after Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban from all forms of cricket by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Disciplinary Panel on charges of corruption Also Read - Umar Akmal Banned From All Cricket For Three Years

Referring to Akmal as a ”waste of talent”, Raja also urged the board to pass a legislative law against corruption. Also Read - 'A Fast Bowler With a Sense of Humour, Love That' - Gavaskar Responds to Akhtar's Comment

“So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match-fixing. Behind bars is where such jack a***s belong! Otherwise brave for more!!” Raja tweeted after Akmal’s suspension. Also Read - Babar Azam Can do Better Than Virat Kohli But Needs Conducive Atmosphere: Ramiz Raja

The board had formally charged Akmal with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20. In February, Akmal was suspended by the PCB with immediate effect for not reporting details of the approach made to him ahead of this year’s PSL.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20Is for Pakistan and scored 1003, 3194, and 1690 runs respectively. He last played an international in October 2019.

Earlier, Raja had slammed the entry of Mohammad Amir and Sharjeel Khan into the national team setup despite their involvement in spot-fixing.

Amir, who was charged with spot-fixing in 2010 during a Test match against England, served five years in jail, whereas Sharjeel was involved in a spot-fixing case in 2016 during the Pakistan Super League.

Meanwhile, with the knockout games to be played, the PSL was suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown that has brought the world to a standstill.