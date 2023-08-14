Home

Sports

What About Sanju Samson? Cricketers Who May Not Make India’s Playing XI For Ireland T20Is – Full STORY

What About Sanju Samson? Cricketers Who May Not Make India’s Playing XI For Ireland T20Is – Full STORY

India vs Ireland 2023: While it will be a good test for a young team, the spotlight would certainly be on 'captain' Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback to the side after a gap of 11 months.

India Tour o Ireland (Image: Twitter)

Florida: After the tour of the Carribbean, the Indian national cricket team will tour Ireland for a short three-match T20I series versus Ireland starting August 18. While it will be a good test for a young team, the spotlight would certainly be on ‘captain’ Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback to the side after a gap of 11 months. He was out of action due to injury. While he would be expected to bowl well, eyes would also be on a few youngsters who would look to build a strong case for themselves ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

Trending Now

While that would happen, there are also a few players who may miss out. Let us see who may miss out on the games in Ireland. All said and done, will Sanju Samson play after his dismal show in West Indies? One reckons he may be picked over Jitesh Sharma, who has done well in the IPL. This will happen because the management would like to see Samson’s form once more ahead of the ODI World Cup squad announcement just in case there is a problem.

The players who may miss out are Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan and Shahbaz Ahmed.

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi Jasprit Bumrah (Captain) Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

India Squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Sanju Samson.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES