Johannesburg: After a woeful 2018 in England, KL Rahul was dropped from the side in the following year and that is when the ‘Batman’ fan resorted back to his friend, David Mathias. It is Mathias who explains what is ‘Deshi Basara’ and why KL Rahul got it inked on his body.Also Read - LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates For 2nd Test, IND vs SA: Rain to Play Spoilsport at Wanderers

In an interaction with the Indian Express, Mathias reveals how they watched ‘Batman Returns – The Dark Knight’ three times and got so hooked on the series that the two of them watched all the earlier films of the same franchise. Also Read - Will Cheteshwar Pujara Gets Dropped at Johannesburg? Things Coach Rahul Dravid Could Answer at Press Conference

“The Batman – Dark Knight returns in particular. I remember we saw that three times in the theatre. We were so taken up that we pulled out the other Batman movies and saw all of them,” Mathias laughs. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test vs South Africa at Wanderers, Johannesburg: Rahul Dravid-Virat Kohli May Not Tinker With Winning Combo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

Mathias went on to also reveal how Rahul is fascinated with tattoos and gets himself inked in whichever country he goes. He also explains the meaning of the term “Deshi Basara” – Rahul’s favourite tattoo.

“Of all the tattoos, he was most excited and proud to show that Batman tattoo”. He has inscribed a line from Batman Rises – “Deshi Basara”! “It means “Rise” and it was such a cool scene too,” Mathias added.

Rahul, who hit a brilliant century at Centurion, would look to continue his good run of form in the new year. He has been in ominous touch throughout the last two seasons.

The stylish India opener has recently been named the ODI captain for the South Africa series in the absence of Rohit Sharma.