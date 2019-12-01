India captain Virat Kohli has termed the gruesome rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinary doctor as a ‘shameful’ incident asking the society to take charge and put an end to such ‘inhumane tragedies’.

A 25-year-old veterinary who was returning home was raped and subsequently killed by four men near a toll booth in Thursday night. The incident has led to protests in Telangana and an outpouring of anger across the nation.

The four accused aged between 20 and 26 years have been arrested with three policemen suspended for negligence.

“What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful. It’s high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies,” Kohli posted through his Twitter account on Saturday.

It’s high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 30, 2019



The men, identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu worked as truck drivers and assistants. They were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

The executive magistrate passed the order in Shadnagar Police station where the accused have been lodged. They weren’t produced before a court because of a crowd present in front of the station demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

The victim had parked her two-wheeler near the toll plaza around 6:15 pm before taking a taxi to visit a dermatologist. Upon returning, she found her vehicle punctured and it was then that the accused approached pretending to help her. Three of them then forced her into a bush near the toll gate, taking turns to rape her before killing her.

They wrapped her body into a blanket and then set it on fire with petrol around 2:30 am, the police claims.