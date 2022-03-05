New Delhi: Former Australia leg-spinner and one of the greats of the game Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday in Thailand where he was on a holiday with his friends. With more than 1000 wickets to his name, Warne was possibly the best leg-spinner to have played the game and his death came as a shock, even more so when there were no reported health issues that the 52-year-old was suffering from.Also Read - Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: 'Without a Doubt, he is The No 1 Ever' - Mike Gatting

"Shane was having three months off and this was the start of it. They had only arrived the night before," said Shane Warne's manager James Erskine.

Timeline of Events of Shane Warne’s Death As Reported by Media