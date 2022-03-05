New Delhi: Former Australia leg-spinner and one of the greats of the game Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack on Friday in Thailand where he was on a holiday with his friends. With more than 1000 wickets to his name, Warne was possibly the best leg-spinner to have played the game and his death came as a shock, even more so when there were no reported health issues that the 52-year-old was suffering from.Also Read - Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates: 'Without a Doubt, he is The No 1 Ever' - Mike Gatting
"Shane was having three months off and this was the start of it. They had only arrived the night before," said Shane Warne's manager James Erskine.
Timeline of Events of Shane Warne’s Death As Reported by Media
Timeline of Events of Shane Warne's Death As Reported by Media
- They were going to go out for a drink at 5 o’clock, and (Neophitou) knocked on his door at 5.15 pm because Warnie was always on time and said “come on you’re going to be late” and then realised something was wrong: Erskine was quoted as saying.
- Shane Warne was staying in a private villa in Koh Samui with his three friends, as reported by Thai Police. Warne didn’t turn up for dinner and was found unconscious and did not respond when one of his friends Andrew Neophitou tried to wake him up for food.
- In the villa, the people were sleeping in separate rooms. They were sleeping from afternoon to evening, until about 5 pm. At 5 pm somebody came to call out this person for dinner (Neophitou) but the deceased did not respond so they called three other friends to perform CPR for 20 minutes. They waited for the ambulance to come: Police Senior Sergeant Major Suporn Hemruangsree confirmed the news.
- An emergency response unit then arrived and did another CPR for 10-20 minutes. Then an ambulance from the Thai International Hospital arrived and took him there. They did CPR for five minutes, and then he died: Chatchawin Nakmusik, an officer with the Bo Put police, told Reuters by phone.
- The doctor announced the death of the person at 6:53 pm. Police went and checked the room and there was no sign of intrusion or possessions being searched through. The body was sent for an autopsy at Koh Samui Hospital: Nakmusik