The ongoing World Cup have been affected by rain to a major extent and as the first semifinal between India and New Zealand takes place in Manchester, rain threat looms large. Now with the league stage over, players and fans at least have a reason to cherish as the ICC authorities have decided to reserve a day in case a match does not happen due to unforeseen reason.

Both the semi-final matches and the final will have the following day kept as reserved. Thus if a game is not completed on the scheduled day play would resume from the moment it was stopped. While in case a match is abandoned completely on the scheduled day, a fresh match will be starting on the reserve day.

In case a match is not played on the reserve day also then the situation gets extremely tricky. In case of a semifinal, if play does not happen on the reserve day then how the teams fared in the league stages would be taken into account. Thus, between India and New Zealand if no results come out of the match, India will qualify for the finals as they finished atop the points table and above New Zealand obviously. Similarly, in case of the second semi-final between Australia and England, the team from the down under will go to the final of ICC World cup 2019.

Now the question arises is the final itself gets cancelled or abandoned due to rain and suffers the same fate on the reserve day, who will be crowned the champions. As per the regulation of ICC, the winner of the final won’t be decided by taking into consideration the performance in the league stage. Instead, the ICC World Cup 2019 will be shared between both the finalists. The last time it happened during an ICC trophy was in 2002 when the Champions Trophy final between India and Sri Lanka was washed out and players could not take the field on the following reserve day also. Thus, the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 was shared between the Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and his counterpart Sanath Jayasuriya.