‘What I Said Was Wrong,’ Kusal Mendis Opens Up On His Strange Reply To Virat Kohli’s 49th ODI century

Kusal Mendis, has finally opened up about why he gave a strange reply to a journalist when he was asked about Virat Kohli's 49th ODI ton.

Kusal Mendis. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Sri Lanka’s stand-in skipper, Kusal Mendis, has finally opened up about why he gave a strange reply to a journalist when he was asked about Virat Kohli’s 49th ODI ton.

Kusal Mendis has said that he wasn’t aware of that, and now he is feeling for it. The 35-year-old Virat Kohli smashed his record-equalling ton and levelled Sachin Tendulkar’s most ODI hundreds record during India’s clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

The incident took place ahead of the clash against Bangladesh when a journalist asked Kusal Mendis whether he would like to congratulate Kohli on his 49th ODI century. In reply, Mendis responded to it bluntly, saying, ‘Why should I congratulate?’

However, clearing things all around in a recent interaction, the 28-year-old has revealed that he wasn’t aware of the Kohli’s record-equalling ton. Mendis said “During the press conference, I wasn’t aware that Kohli scored his 49th Hundred, when journalist suddenly asked, I don’t know what to say & I didn’t understand the question as well – scoring 49 hundreds is not easy – what I said was wrong, I am feeling for it.”

”It is all too much for me to take in now, to equal my hero’s record is something special for me. He is perfection when it comes to batting. It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days I have watched him on TV. Just to get that appreciation from him means a lot to me”, Virat said at the post-match presentation.

India bundled out the Proteas for 83 in 27.1 overs courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul after Virat Kohli’s brilliant show with the bat.

Virat Kohli had an outstanding ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, finishing as the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer with 543 runs in 8 matches. He scored two centuries and four half-centuries at an average of 108.60 and a strike rate of 88.29.

