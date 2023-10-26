Home

The race for the 4th spot is still on with Afghanistan also in contention with the Men in Green.

New Delhi: India star batter, Shikhar Dhawan took to social media on Wednesday to share his thoughts about the top 4 semis spot of the ICC World Cup 2023.

He feels that in every passing game, the points table is reshaping and would be a shocker if one of the top performers so far in India, New Zealand or South Africa bow out of the tournament before the business round of the competition.

”Every World Cup match is reshaping the points table, with India, SA, and New Zealand securing their spots in the semis. Now, the spotlight is on the race for the 4th spot, demanding keen attention to net run rate. Will be shocking if one of India-NZ-SA doesn’t qualify for SF. What do you guys think? Share your thoughts!”, Dhawan wrote on Twitter.

Every World Cup match is reshaping the points table, with India, SA, and New Zealand securing their spots in the semis. Now, the spotlight is on the race for the 4th spot, demanding keen attention to net run rate. Will be shocking if one of India-NZ-SA doesn’t qualify for SF.… pic.twitter.com/Bj2tMAqgah — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 25, 2023

As far as the league standings are concerned, India are the only unbeaten side in the competition so far. They lead the standings with maximum points followed by New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. Pakistan have dropped to 5th position, following their recent losses and will have to up their game, if they have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

