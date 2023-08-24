Home

Sports

What if KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Get Injured During ODI World Cup 2023? Kapil Dev Sends Warning Ahead of Asia Cup

What if KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Get Injured During ODI World Cup 2023? Kapil Dev Sends Warning Ahead of Asia Cup

Kapil Dev wants every player to be tested as he does not want players to head to the ODI WC and then get injured - the entire team suffers.

Kapil Dev on Rahul, Iyer (Photo credit-Twitter)

Delhi: Speculations are rife over the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer days ahead of the Asia Cup and that is concerning. With an ODI World Cup to follow after the Asia Cup, former India captain Kapil Dev has sent out a warning to the team management. He wants every player to be tested as he does not want players to head to the ODI WC and then get injured – the entire team suffers.

Trending Now

“Ideally every player should be tested out. The World Cup is so close but you still haven’t given the players a chance? What if they head to the World Cup and then get injured? The entire team will suffer. Here, at least they will get a chance to bat or bowl a little and get some rhythm going,” Kapil said on ABP News.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES