What if Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul Miss Out on Making India Squad? Brad Hogg Provides UNIQUE Solution Ahead of Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2023: As per Hogg, if Rahul misses out - India would have to pick a wicketkeeper who can bat well.

Brad Hogg has a couple of solutions

Mumbai: While the possibilities of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul missing out the Asia Cup is slim after a video surfaced on Monday where you could see the two cricketers batting in the middle in a simulation match, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg provided a couple of solutions to counter a situation where both are missing. As per Hogg, if Rahul misses out – India would have to pick a wicketkeeper who can bat well. Hogg reckoned in such a scenario, Ishan Kishan could open the batting with Rohit Sharma.

“If they’re (Iyer and Rahul) not fit, we need a keeper in this team. I don’t think Ishan Kishan can bat lower down the order. I think he is predominantly an opener,” Hogg said on Instagram.

“If they open with Kishan and Rohit Sharma, I would have Tilak Varma coming in at No. 4. He has hardly played any one-day cricket. But the way he has operated in T20 cricket shows that he has got the goods for any situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, India will be led by comeback man Jasprit Bumrah against Ireland. With head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff in the United States for the final two T20Is against West Indies, former India cricketer Laxman was rumoured to go on the tour. However, based on a Cricbuzz report, the likes of Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the Indian support staff in the Ireland series.

The team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups based on the report. While the players from the West Indies series will directly fly from Miami to Dublin while the rest of the players will fly from Mumbai early on Tuesday. India will play Ireland on August 18, 20, and 23.

