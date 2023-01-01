What Is DEXA Scan – BCCI’s Newly-Introduced Selection Parameter; All You Need To Know

The BCCI on Sunday added DEXA scan along with Yo-Yo test as the two fitness parameters for all the players in the national team.

Fitness will be one of the topmost priority for India ahead of ODI World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Yo-Yo fitness test was on Sunday reintroduced in the eligibility criteria for selection in the Indian cricket team along with a new element, DEXA, following the high-profile review meeting of the BCCI in Mumbai on Sunday.

The meeting, which was pending since India’s semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup in November, finally took place in the presence of BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman and selector Chetan Sharma.

The Yo-Yo test is an aerobic endurance fitness test which involves running between markers placed 20 metres apart at increasing speeds. The test was introduced during Virat Kohli’s tenure as India captain and the passing score initially was 16.1 before it was increased to 16.5.

The fitness of the Indian cricketers has been a matter of concern with the likes of Deepak Chahar breaking down regularly. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, too, has been out of action for a long time due to a back injury.

With the ODI World Cup coming up in 10 months time, the BCCI also introduced DEXA, a new hurdle, in addition to the Yo-Yo Test in preparation for the big-ticket event.

But What Exactly Is DEXA Scan?

DEXA stands for Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry. It is a type of scan that takes the help of X-ray technology to measure bone strength. It also helps in determining the possibility of any bone fracture even before it develops.

Also known as bone density test, DEXA is a kind of special X-ray that produces two types of beams – high energy and low energy. Upon passing both these beams through the bone and number of X-rays emitted, the density is found. Bone thickness is also an important factor in DEXA scans.