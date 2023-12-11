What Is Stop Clock In Cricket? ICC To Start Trials From ENG vs WI T20Is | Explained

Home

What Is Stop Clock Trial? ICC To Start From ENG vs WI T20Is | Explained

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council will start the ‘Stop Clock Trial’ to save time in the cricket matches and that will start from the upcoming ENG vs WI T20Is which will start from December 13. Stop clock will restrict the amount of time taken between overs, the bowling team needs to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within a minute of the previous over and if teams fail to do so for the third time then 5 runs penalty for the fielding team.

Key points of the trial:

A clock will be used to monitor the time taken between overs.

If the bowling team is not ready to start the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over finishing, a five-run penalty will be imposed.

This penalty will only be applied after the team has been warned twice for slow over rates.

The goal of the trial is to improve the pace of play and make cricket a more attractive spectacle for fans.

Expected outcomes:

Faster games with more overs being bowled.

Increased excitement and competitiveness.

More time for advertising and other commercial activities.

Potential criticisms:

Unfairly penalizes teams for bowler injuries or other unforeseen circumstances.

Adds unnecessary pressure to players and officials.

Could lead to a more rushed and less strategic style of play.

Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket said: “We are continually looking at ways to speed up the pace of play across international cricket.

“The stop clock trial in white ball international cricket follows the introduction of a successful new playing condition in 2022, which resulted in the fielding team only being allowed four fielders outside of the inner circle if they were not in a position to bowl the first ball of their final over in the stipulated time.

“The outcomes of the stop clock trial will be assessed at the end of the trial period.”

Rovman Powell-led West Indies will lock horns against Jos Buttler led England and this will be the first time England will play a International game after their poor outing in the recently concluded ODI World Cup. The clash will take place at At Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

