What Does Akaay Mean? Name Of Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s New-Born Boy

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a baby boy, whom they have named Akaay.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Tuesday welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. Anushka revealed that they were blessed with Akaay on February 15. Earlier, the star couple had given birth to a daughter Vamika in 2018. “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” the couple shared on social media.

While everyone is wishing the mother and the baby a healthy life, the internet is abuzz with Akaay – especially the meaning of the name. The name is of Turkish origin which means ‘Shining Moon.’ In hindi, Akaay is derived from Hindi word ‘kaya’, which means ‘body’.

For the past few months there were rumours about Kohli and Anushka welcoming their second child. However, none of the two went public about.

