Home

Sports

‘What Is The Need…?’: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Reacts On India Captain Rohit Sharma’s T20 Future

‘What Is The Need…?’: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Reacts On India Captain Rohit Sharma’s T20 Future

Rohit Sharma has opted out of the white-ball leg in India's tour of South Africa. He will play the Test series though.

Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, India finished runners-up in ODI World Cup 2023.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is undecided about Rohit Sharma’s future as India’s T20I captain, secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday. Following India’s ODI World Cup 2023 final loss, there have been several speculations about Rohit leading the national side in the T20 World Cup next year. The Indian captain has opted out of the white-ball leg of the South Africa series. With Hardik Pandya also injured, Suryakumar Yadav is currently leading the Men in Blue in the shortest format.

Trending Now

“What is the need to have clarity right now? It (T20 World Cup) is starting in June, we have the IPL before that and the series against Afghanistan,” said Shah, on the sidelines of the Women’s Premier League auction. Earlier, the BCCI stated that Rohit himself asked for a break.

You may like to read

“Mr Rohit Sharma and Mr Virat Kohli had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour,” the board had said while naming the squads for the South Africa series earlier this month.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.