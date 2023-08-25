Home

What Is Yo-Yo Test And How It Tracks Fitness Of Athletes?

Virat Kohli (Image Sorce: Twitter)

Fitness today is one of the key criteria for selection in the Indian cricket team. MS Dhoni brought the fitness culture to the Men in Blue which was carried over by Virat Kohli. Today, a player, no matter how good a batter or bowler he is, will not be selected for the Indian team if he is down on fitness.

Team India tracks the fitness of cricketers with the Yo-Yo Test. Yo-Yo is a modified version of the beep test or the lager test which was introduced by Danish Soccer physiologist Dr Jens Bangsbo in the 1990s.

What Is A Yo-Yo Test?

The Yo-Yo Test involves shuttling over a distance of 20m at different speeds. The players need to cover a distance of 2 km during the test. The fast bowlers are required to cover the distance in 8 minutes and 15 seconds while other players need to cover the distance in 8 minutes and 30 seconds.

During the test, two cones are kept at 20 meters apart and players need to run from cone A to Cone B and then return back. The players start with a beep and have to reach Cone B before the second beep and then return to Cone A before the third beep.

The run between Cone A to Cone B and then back completes the one shuttle. There is a seven-second recovery period between shuttles. As the level goes up, the duration of the run decreases which means a faster run for the players.

The test starts with level five and has one shuttle. Level 11 has two shuttles and it goes up to level 23. The test keeps on getting stiffer with each passing level. Once a player misses two beeps, the test ends. The parameter for selection in the Indian team is a 16.1 score on the Yo-Yo test.

FAQs On Yo-Yo Test

Who Introduced The Yo-Yo Test?

Yo-Yo Test was introduced by Danish Soccer physiologist Dr Jens Bangsbo in the 1990s.

When Did The Indian Cricket Team Adopted The Yo-Yo Test?

Indian cricket team adopted the Yo-Yo test in 2017, ahead of India’s tour of Sri Lanka. It was brought by former India strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu .

What Is Virat Kohli’s Yo-Yo Test Score?

Virat Kohli recently recorded a Yo-Yo test score of 17.2.

Which Indian Player Has The Highest Y0-Yo Score?

Virat Kohli once recorded a Yo-Yo score of 19. However, as per a report in PTI, Manish Pandey had a Yo-Yo score of 19.2 and Mayank Dagar had a score of 19.3.

