Home

Sports

What Led To Reshuffle In Andhra Pradesh Captaincy? Different Versions Emerge After Hanuma Vihari Quits Leadership

What Led To Reshuffle In Andhra Pradesh Captaincy? Different Versions Emerge After Hanuma Vihari Quits Leadership

Ricky Bhui will be leading Andhra Pradesh for the remainder of the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Hanuma Vihari led the side against Bengal in the first game.

Hanuma Vihari has played 30 games for Andhra Pradesh before the Mumbai match. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Hanuma Vihari on Thursday stepped down as the captain of Andhra Pradesh, just a day before their Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai at the MCA Cricket Ground. Although the initial reports said it was a voluntary decision on Vihari’s part to step down as the captain of the state side, a Cricbuzz report stated the right-hander was sacked following an indisciplinary issue within the team. Notably, Vihari led Andhra Pradesh in their Elite Group B clash against Bengal.

Trending Now

According to a recent report, Vihari behaved rudely against a reserve player (name withheld to protest the player’s career) during their first game in Visakhapatnam the previous week. It is understood that that player’s father is an influential person. He complained to the association against the captain.

The bosses of the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association took the matter seriously and decided to replace Vihari as captain. Vice-captain Ricky Bhui has been elevated as the captain of the side. He is leading the side against Mumbai on Friday.

You may like to read

Earlier on Thursday, Bhui stated, Vihari himself wanted to step down as the captain of the side. “He has some personal reasons, so he has stepped down from captaincy. He wants to concentrate on his batting, so that’s the reason,” Bhui said. “I have been with the same bunch for 10 years and have captained the team previously, even in other formats as well, so not a big deal.

“The important thing is we have got the momentum after beating Bengal – getting the first innings lead – and the key is to build it from here. Doesn’t matter who the captain is,” added the new skipper.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.