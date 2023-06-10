Home

What Makes Virat Kohli Happy The Most? Former India Captain Reveals Secrets To Happiness

Virat Kohli is currently playing for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia in London.

Virat Kohli and his mother Saroj share a light moment. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Taking care of his mother and getting back home are the two things that makes Virat Kohli happy that anything else, revealed former India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday. Kohli is currently playing for India against Australia in the World Test Championship final.

Home is a happy place for anyone, especially for an athlete who travels the whole year around, hopping from one country to another, and win matches for India. “I feel happy when I go back home. That happiness is consistent,” Kohli said.

“It is not dependent on some result or how the day has gone on the field. It is beyond everything,” added the stylish Indian batter and a modern day great. Kohli also spoke about his mother Saroj Kohli and how much important is is for him to take care of her.

🎦 | Here’s @imVkohli‘s discussing his journey of self-belief, his mother & much more at @StayWrogn Lessons with Virat Kohli! 😍 Tune-in to the ‘Lunch Show’ on #WTCFinalOnStar

Today | 5 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar#BelieveInBlue #UltimateTest #Cricket pic.twitter.com/MSzWWV2SHM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 10, 2023

“I have always felt like that taking care of my mother is very important for me. So for me even today, a small thing that can make her happy is what makes me happy,” he added. Kohli, last year, had suffered from mental health issues and didn’t took up his bat for a month.

Meanwhile, Kohli stated that he always had the self belief of playing cricket at the top level. “I always knew that I would play cricket for India at the top level. It was just a case of performing and going up step by step,” he said. Kohli had a brilliant run in IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The former RCB captain scored 600-plus runs in IPL 2023 including a century and five fifties before RCB were knocked out of playoffs contention in the league stage itself. He is currently in London, playing the WTC final against Australia. In the first innings, Kohli was out for 14.

