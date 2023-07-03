Home

What Will FIFA World Cup Winning Argentine Goalkeeper, Emi Martinez Eat During 2-Day Kolkata Trip ? | Check Food Menu

A huge menu is in store for Argentina's World Cup hero, Emi Martinez in Kolkata.

Emi Martinez with Sports Promoter Satadru Dutta. (Image: Satadru Dutta II Facebook)

Kolkata, 3rd July: FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Argentina and currently the best goalkeeper in the world, Emiliano Martinez is all set to arrive to India’s City of Joy, Kolkata today in the evening and the football loving state is all set to welcome Argentina’s superstar custodian.

It was announced in May that Emi will have a 2-day trip in Kolkata from 4th to 5th July and will be attending a number of events, which includes visiting current ISL Champions, Mohun Bagan Supergiant’s ground and a number of interactive and sponsored events. Dibu, as he is fondly called by his peers and loved ones will be also stepping into a city, which is also known for it’s delectable foods and not just football, cricket and the famous landmarks.

So at ‘Tahader Kotha’ chat show at Kolkata’s Milan Mela Ground, Martinez will be getting a chance to try some of the delicious and lip-smacking Bengali dishes, along with a few familiar names, obviously with a twist.

So what will FIFA World Cup 2022 Best Goalkeeper gorge on ?

The menu is decided by well known Bengali cuisine restaurant Saptapadi, as confirmed by Sports Promoter Satadru Dutta, who is bringing Dibu Martinez to the city. The Aston Villa man will have a plethora of dishes to try.

Here goes the menu:-

Beverage

Kancha Aamer Sorbot (Raw Mango Juice)

Lichu Lankar Sorbot (Chilli Litchi Juice)

Blue Lagoon

Water

Salad

Green Salad Platter

Diced Cucumber With Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Corn Capsicum in Vinaigrette

Assorted Lettuce

Water Melon and Feta Cheese

Tart and Canape

Keema Matar Tart (Minced Mutton and Peas)

Onion Bell Paper Tart

Aloo Posto Canape (Potato and Poppy Seeds )

Malai Murgi Vutta Canape (Creamy Corn and Chicken)

Main Course

Rice

Basanti Pulao (Flavoured Rice)

Luchi (Indian Flatbread)

Cholar Dal (Chickpeas Split Lentil )

Bhaja Masala Aloo Dam ( Spicy Potato )

Jhuri Aloo Bhaja (Thinly Sliced Potato Fries)

Dhokar Dalna ( Lentil Cake )

Potol Dolma (Pointed Gourd With Minced Fish fillings)

Daab Chingri (Prawn in Tender Coconut)

Ilish Paturi (Steamed Hilsa Fish Wrapped In Banana Leaves)

Chittagong Chitol Muitha (Chittagong’s Clown Knife Fish Nuggets Dipped In Gravy)

Saptapadir Abhinabha Mangsho (Saptapadi’s ‘Newest’ Mutton)

Kancha Lankar Murgi (Green Chilli Chicken)

Dessert

Aamer Chutney (Mango Chutney)

Khejur Aamshotto Chutney (Dates and Sweet Mango Poppadom Chutney)

Assorted Papad Bucket (Assorted Poppadom Bucket)

Rosogolla (Cottage-Cheese Balls Dipped in Sugar Syrup)

Pantua (Fried Cottage-Cheese Balls Dipped in flavourful sugary syrup, Bengal’s version of Gulab Jamun)

Misti Doi (Sweet Curd)

Lichu Lankar Payesh (Chilli Litchi Rice Pudding)

Paan (Stuffed Betel Leaves for Mouth Freshener)

This is a huge menu for Emi Martinez and the Argentine keeper will be working out 2 hrs a day during his trip to keep himself in the best of shapes. He will be staying at Kolkata’s 5-star hotel, JW Marriott. Currently, he is enjoying his time in Bangladesh.

