'Whatever Dhoni Speaks, People Listen'- Rahane Hails MS After CSK Beat KKR

‘Whatever Dhoni Speaks, People Drop Everything To Listen’- Ajinkya Rahane Hails MS After CSK Beat KKR

Devon Conway smashed his fourth consecutive fifty of IPL 2023 while Ajinkya Rahane dazzled with an unbeaten 29-ball 71 and Shivam Dube slammed a quick 21-ball fifty to propel Chennai Super Kings to the top of the points table with ten points through an emphatic 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane is in great form in this IPL season so far. During the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Eden Gardens, the batter anchored the innings for his franchise as he scored 71* runs in 29 balls. After the match, the batter spoke about his incredible experience playing under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. The 34-year-old suggests that whatever Dhoni speaks, people drop everything to listen.

When asked what has worked for him this season, the CSK star batter revealed that a clear mindset and pre-tournament preparations have played a significant role. The right-hander revealed that he tried to target the short side of the ground and feels his best is yet to come. In the post-match presentation after CSK’s win over KKR, Rahane said:

“Just a clear mindset and nothing else. If that’s right, you can do anything and so just wanted to keep my mind clear. The prep before the season was very good. Ball was stopping and the pitch was a little sticky, but the outfield was fast and one side was small. Ruturaj batted very well and I just wanted to be positive” said Rahane in the post-match conference.

Rahane feels that it is great learning to play under MS Dhoni’s captaincy:

“I enjoyed all the knocks this season and I feel my best is yet to come. Great learning to play under MS. Played under him at India and playing under him at CSK for the first time. Whatever he says, you listen” Rahane added.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 235/4 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 71 not out, Devon Conway 56, Shivam Dube 50; Kulwant Khejroliya 2-44, Suyash Sharma 1-29) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 186/6 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 61, Rinku Singh 53 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2-32, Tushar Deshpande 2-43) by 49 runs

