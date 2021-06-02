Virat Kohli is easily the most popular cricketer in the world, now that MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket. That has a lot to do with the huge population in the subcontinent and the popularity of the game. Kohli enjoys a massive fanbase and his fans can go to any length to prove their respect and adulation for the India captain. Not only does he inspire youngsters to take to the game, but he also is extremely popular among the female fraternity. Also Read - England vs New Zealand Test Series 2021 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch TV Coverage of ENG vs NZ

It so happened that once a Pakistani young girl named Rizla Rehan actually became a viral sensation when she said, "Mujhe Virat Dedo". Rehan was first spotted during the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai, then ahead of the 2019 World Cup semi-final, she was there in Manchester to root for the Indian team, which was rather strange.

And hence, she was also interviewed ahead of India's semis clash with New Zealand.

The fan claimed that she had bought the tickets in advance hoping that Pakistan would make it.

She was quoted as saying by Sports Tak, “I purchased the ticket for this semi-final game thinking that Pakistan will play against India but it didn’t work out that way. I wished there was a football-like penalty shoot-out between New Zealand and Pakistan after both the teams finished the league phase on 11 points.” Rizla is supporting the Indian cricket team to come trumps against New Zealand.

During the same interview, she was asked what is one thing that she would love to gift Pakistan from the Indian cricket team, Rizla in a confident manner said, “Mujhe Virat de do, please mujhe Virat de do (Please give us Virat Kohli). She, however, added that even addition of Rohit Sharma or Jasprit Bumrah would do for Pakistan cricket team.

Kohli and Co would now leave for a four-month-long tour of England which is expected to be fascinating.