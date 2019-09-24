The President of the United States of America Donald Trump was clean bowled during his visit to Ohio with Australian PM Scott Morrison when Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt popped in a cricket analogy in the conversation. The USA is not renowned for its cricketing history, it is a nation that follows other sports like NBA and American Style Football. It was no surprise that Trump was stumped when the Aussies came up with the analogy. The billionaire labelled Morrison as ‘Don Bradman of Australian job creation’ and Trump had no idea of what was being spoken. “The PM is the Don Bradman of Australian job creation,” Pratt was quoted as saying by 10daily.com.au. “Don Bradman was our Babe Ruth,” Pratt instantly explained to Trump before the Australian PM added, “in cricket”.

Here is the video:

this is very funny to me Pratt: “He’s the Don Bradman of job creation”

Trump: 🤨

Pratt: “Don Bradman was our Babe Ruth”

Trump: 😲

Morrison: “in cricket”https://t.co/cVzsFwLytZ pic.twitter.com/GciR7fbBO3 — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) September 23, 2019

ALSO READ: Donald Trump to Attend NBA Game in India? ‘Be Careful, I May Come’, US Prez Tells PM Narendra Modi | WATCH

Earlier, Trump asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheekily if he was officially invited for the first-ever NBA match in India which will be held in Mumbai next month. “We are committed to ensuring Indians have access to the world’s best products. Soon, Indians will have access to NBA basketball. People will gather in Mumbai to watch the first NBA game in India. Am I invited, Prime Minister?” President Trump said. “Be careful. I may come,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the 50,000-strong crowd of the Indian-Americans to give a standing ovation to Indian parliamentarians for abrogating Article 370 at the Howdy, Modi event at Houston.