When Football King Pele Mesmerised India’s City of Joy Kolkata

When Football King Pele Mesmerised India's City of Joy Kolkata. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Goodbyes are always the hardest and it gives immense pain to football fans all around the world to forever say adieu to the King of Football, the Legendary Brazilian striker Pele.

After a tough battle with cancer, the 82-year old passed away on Thursday in Sao Paolo, leaving the entire football fraternity in a state of mourning.

Back in 1977, Pele visited India and brought Kolkata to a standstill.

Pele flew down to play a friendly match against Mohun Bagan with his New York Cosmos team, which included the likes of Carlos Alberto and Giorgio Chinglia.

Kolkata has always been the best suited destination for a match of such magnitude as it is proudly called, ‘The Mecca of Indian Football’. The craze for football among the Bengalis and the people of Kolkata is unparalleled due to their rich history in providing Indian football, many of the best talents of the country and of course the rivalry between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. The city also has a big fanbase of Argentina and Brazil fans which has been passed onto generations and during the FIFA World Cups the city gets literally divided into two halves.

It was a festive season in the City of Joy as hundreds of people gathered outside the Dum Dum Airport to catch a glimpse of the Legendary Brazilian.

“Lakhs of people gathered outside the Dum Dum Airport to greet the Brazilian legend. There were also teeming crowds outside his hotel in central Kolkata, waiting to catch a glimpse of the only man who had won three World Cups for his team,” late football journalist and commentator Novy Kapadia wrote in his book on Indian Football, Barefoot to Boots.

The city experienced overnight rains, one day before the match and made the pitch almost unplayable. But nothing could stop this match from happening as 80,000 spectators flocked in huge numbers to grace the historic occasion at Eden Gardens.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw after Mohun Bagan took a surprise 2-0 lead. The Mohun Bagan team was then coached by the legendary PK Banerjee. Pele mesmerised the Kolkata crowd with his quick movement and eye-popping skills, a sight which will forever be etched in the memories of all the Bengalis.

The match was actually Pele’s penultimate match of his career before playing his final match a week later. The Football King visited Kolkata two more times in 2015 and 2018.

Pele is, and will remain, the greatest ever footballer to his millions of fans.