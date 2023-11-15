Home

Sports

When Gautam Gambhir Claimed Suresh Raina Was Better Than AB De Viliers – WATCH

When Gautam Gambhir Claimed Suresh Raina Was Better Than AB De Viliers – WATCH

New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir air claimed that Suresh Raina was better than Ab de Villiers considering his winning parameters the left-handed batter said that AB De Villiers didn't wi

When Gautam Gambhir Claimed Suresh Raina Was Better Than AB De Viliers - WATCH

New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir air claimed that Suresh Raina was better than Ab de Villiers considering his winning parameters the left-handed batter said that AB De Villiers didn’t win anything in his career. However, India.com does not confirm the time of this video.

Trending Now

The video of Gambhir is going viral on the social sphere where the cricketer is comparing Raina with de Villiers. here is the clip:

You may like to read

“Suresh Raina hands down above AB de Villiers” Gautam Gambhir

(Unsure about the date this comment was made) pic.twitter.com/627O5q37a7 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 14, 2023

Finally, it came down to AB De Villiers and Suresh Raina Gautam. What is the most incredible thing between these two? First of all, I didn’t vote. Secondly, what are the parameters? The parameters are that AB De Villiers didn’t win anything in their career. They didn’t win anything. Neither did they win the IPL nor the ICC. Suresh Raina played his entire cricket in Chhepauk. AB De Villiers played his one or two years in Delhi and then in Chennai Swami. Flat wicket, small ground. Suresh Raina played in Chhepauk.

I mean, there is no comparison for me. Suresh Raina hands down. Okay. I mean, he plays in turning tracks, slow, wicket, after that you play 7 matches in Chipok, one in KKR where the ball was gripped, one in Sunrisers where the ball was gripped. If AB De Villiers plays in Chennai for 8 or 10 years in such a small ground, they will make anyone play, their strike rate and their ability will not be the same. So Suresh Raina, 4 IPL titles, unfortunately AB De Villiers only personal records. I’ll tell you where you had me.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.