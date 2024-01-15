Home

When Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly Had To Pay $400 To Enter New Zealand – WATCH VIDEO

The incident dates back to Indian cricket team’s 2002-03 tour of New Zealand. Sourav Ganguly was India captain back then.

Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh share a great camaraderie off the field.

New Delhi: New Zealand is one of the most beautiful countries in the world but when it comes to customs it is the toughest. In a video that went viral on social media, then India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh were stopped by the customs officials at the Auckland airport for carrying dirty shoes and had to pay a fine of 400 dollars. Although the dates aren’t specified, the incident took place probably during India’s visit to New Zealand in 2002-03 for two Tests and seven ODIs. Both Ganguly and Harbhajan have retired from cricket.

In the video which also features a young Parthiv Patel and a smiling Rahul Dravid as they pass the customs clearly, the same wasn’t for Harbhajan and Ganguly. Tony Davys, the then MAF Enforcement Officer, alleged that Harbhajan didn’t give a proper counting of his cricket shoes at the customs.

“He has shown some, but for some reason, he hasn’t shown his other ones. It looks like he didn’t want to show them because he didn’t want to repack his bag,” Davys said in the video. Upon checking, it was found the some of the boots that Harbhajan didn’t give an account of have mud and grass on it which could be dangerous for the environment in New Zealand as they could carry diseases or pests.

Biosecurity is one of the important aspects one needs to follow while entering New Zealand and that is one of the reason that the country has developed a distinct set of plants and animal species who have not been exposed to a lot of diseases and pests that are common for the rest of the world.

The Government of New Zealand ensures that no such foreign objects enter the country that could prove bad news for the plants and wildlife. It was found that eight to 10 boots of Harbhajan needed cleaning before being allowed in New Zealand.

Certainly Harbhajan looked unhappy with all of these going on. Are they going to pack my luggage again? They have to,” said Harbhajan in the video. However, he later called the Team India manager at that time who had to play 200 dollars as fine.

“I can’t be bothered doing all this. When they will come to India they will know. We let them go straightaway from the airport to the hotel. I don’t want to come here again, seriously,” the off-spinner added, clearly looking angered. When Davys asked him to be more careful if he visits the country in future, Harbhajan replied, “ I don’t want to come here” while the Indian team manager, who was standing beside him wore a smile.

Soon after, Harbhajan was seen signing autographs for his fans and was treated as a rockstar by the Indian-origin people in New Zealand who had gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite stars. Similar was the case with Ganguly, who declared his three pairs of cricket spikes but not trainers. He was fine 200 dollars too before the entire team left the airport to Christchurch.

Interestingly, John Wright was the head coach of the Indian cricket team back then, who himself belong from New Zealand. Wright was the first-ever foreign head coach appointed by the Indian cricket team. While Ganguly served as presidents of Cricket Association of Bengal, BCCI and did commentary since his retirement, Harbhajan took up the mic to become a cricket analyst besides commentating. Currently, Ganguly is a Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals.

