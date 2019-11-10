To maintain his high fitness standards, Virat Kohli has sacrificed a lot, especially when it comes to mouthwatering dishes. In several interviews the India captain has revealed how he gave up butter chicken long time back among other dishes as he has the propensity to easily gain weight.

However, that doesn’t stop Kohli from trying different cuisines. “I’ve been a foodie since I was a kid, I loved trying foods, used to eat a lot of junk bag then. But then I started travelling and trying different cuisines but yeah I love food….love having well cooked food,” Kohli told NDTV.

Kohli though wants to learn how to cook once he’s done with his cricketing career. “I do not (cook) but I understand flavour, I understand how well a dish is cooked, so can potentially learn it. When I’m done with playing cricket I think cooking is something, I would definitely be interested in,” he said.

Kohli has been rested from the ongoing India-Bangladesh T20I series which is currently locked at one-all.

During his break, Kohli has been on a vacation with his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma which coincided with his 31st birthday. The couple has been sharing pictures from their Bhutan trip on social media.

He’ll be back for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh that gets underway from November 14 in Indore followed by India’s first-ever day-night Test match.