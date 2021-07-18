Colombo: Swashbuckling Indian batsman and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan turns 23 today (July 18). In the last couple of seasons, the Mumbai batsman has risen up the ranks and recently made his senior national debut against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in T20Is. Now, he is on the verge of making his national senior debut in ODIs in Sri Lanka.Also Read - Colombo Weather Forecast For July 18, SL vs Ind 1st ODI: Rain to Play Spoilsport in R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday

Kishan is quite a popular figure in the Mumbai Indians camp and among his fans. Last year, during the IPL in UAE, the 22-year-old's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia grabbed the limelight, with her Instagram post for the MI star after his heroics against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The left-hander smashed a whirlwind 20-ball fifty and he ended up on 60 off 24 balls with three fours and five sixes. In the match, Kishan and Pollard stitched a breathtaking 119-run stand of only 51 balls to help MI come back in the game and take it to the Super Over. Eventually, RCB edged MI in the Super Over.

Following his good show, his rumoured girlfriend shared a screenshot from the game and wrote, “I am so so proud of you baby”.

The post raised much speculation about the cricketer’s relationship status.

Aditi is a model by profession and has a lot of following on social space. She has often been seen rooting for Kishan from the stands. Her reactions have been loved by fans.

Meanwhile, Kishan would look to make the most of the opportunity he gets in Sri Lanka as that would help his case ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Eyes and pressure would be on him.