Indian legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday revealed that he could not hold back his tears after watching MS Dhoni get out during the 2019 World Cup semfinal.The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand defeated Virat Kohli and Co. in the semifinals to reach their second World Cup final in a row.

Chahal, who was playing his maiden World Cup, said the entire experience of going out to bat after Dhoni’s fall was depressing.

While India had lost three early wickets in the chase, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja’s partnership had revived India’s hopes of reaching the final of the ICC event in England and Wales. However, with Dhoni’s departure, via run-out, India’s hopes came crashing down.

“It was my first World Cup and when Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) got out and I was going in (to bat), I was trying to hold back my tears. It was so depressing,” said Chahal during the 10th edition of India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit in New Delhi.

“We played so well for nine games but suddenly we were going out of the tournament. Rain wasn’t in our hands and so it won’t be right to say anything (about the interruption). It was the first time that we really wanted to go back to the hotel as soon as possible from the ground,” added the legspinner.

While Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were key to India’s road to World Cup 2019, the two were not been picked in India’s T20I squad for the West Indies and South Africa series.