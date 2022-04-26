New Delhi: MS Dhoni is the most successful captain India has ever produced in terms of winning ICC trophies and has always been a step ahead of the game. Be it his bowling changes, shuffling the batting order to keep the opposition guessing or place fielders in positions where no one would ever imagine. Ask Kieron Pollard. Also Read - IPL 2022: Umran Malik's Father Echoes Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni's Words, He is the Future of Indian Cricket

Dhoni has always been an unconventional captain and always seemed to have control over proceedings. However, a rare video surfaced online recently where Captain Cool was seen losing his cool and Kuldeep Yadav was at the receiving end. The old footage of an India match shows Dhoni telling Kuldeep to bowl or else he will bring someone else into the attack. Also Read - Viral Video: Have You Ever Seen a Dosa Flying? This Dosa Vendor Makes it Possible

“Bowling karega ya bowler change karun? (Would you bowl or shall I change the bowler),” Dhoni was seen telling Kuldeep. Also Read - IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Match 39 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Reacting to the incident, Kuldeep had said in one of his interviews that Dhoni had once told him that if people don’t listen to him, then he scolds them.

“..I think I’ve gained good experience and I feel now I should speak. When people don’t listen to me, I scold them. It’s not anger…You haven’t seen my anger yet,” added Kuldeep.

WATCH THE OLD VIRAL VIDEO OF MS DHONI SCOLDING KULDEEP YADAV

“..I think I’ve gained good experience and I feel now i should speak. When people don’t listen to me, I scold them. It’s not anger…” https://t.co/Tj5bpU4XYP pic.twitter.com/Paodr0myVp — FUBAR 💛🧡 (@EuphoriaOopulo) April 26, 2022

Both the players are right now playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). While Kuldeep seems to have found his mojo back with Delhi Capitals (DC), Dhoni every now and then comes up with something special for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

DC are right now placed seventh in the points table while CSK find themselves in the ninth spot.