New Delhi: The year 2007 was the year when many Indian cricket fans went through a plethora of emotion over India’s poor performance at the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup to winning the inaugural T20 World Cup after nail biting thriller.

The significance of that last game, in which S. Sreesanth takes the final catch to finish the Pakistan innings is incomparable. In a matter of seconds, the attitude of the Indian fans shifted from shock to excitement and all that was possible due to a catch. The heartbeat of every Indian fan was fluctuating furiously and one can never imagine how captain MS Dhoni felt at the time.

During the launch of the trailer of the 2017 blockbuster film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, based on him, he described what was going on in his mind when Sreesanth was running to come underneath the ball. Dhoni said, “Talking about that final catch of World T20 2007, when I watched it on TV in the highlights, even my heart beat was up and the way everyone was focusing on that ball, I thought this is gone; this will go for a one-bounce four. But actually I was there when the match was going on.” That was followed by a round of laughter among the fans and Dhoni himself.”

Dhoni continued, “When Misbah played that shot, ball went up and I saw that it is going at not so good pace. There was not much pace in it. Then I saw Sreesanth at short fine leg and before reaching the point to take the catch, he had already tumbled two-three times. I thought that if this one is dropped then no idea what is going to happen. But I feel, easy catches are the most difficult ones in cricket because when you are watching the ball, everything comes in front of you. If dropped then this will happen, that will happen and the ball is slowly coming down. That’s why we say, being in the present is important but our mind is so strong that it takes us here and there. So, I feel that was one of the toughest catches.”

Former India player Sreesantth has also revealed that he did not consider the ball coming to him after he was positioned at short leg by MS Dhoni during the final of the 2007 World Cup final. According to Sreesanth, his focus was on making sure that he has to save as many runs he can while fielding in that position.

The final catch that took India to victory shared by the BCCI handle on Twitter: